SB Nation SCREWS Pride of Detroit PODcast, other amazing shows

SB Nation SCREWS Pride of Detroit

On Thursday, news started to leak on Twitter that SB Nation has made the decision to end their podcast network, effective immediately. The news came as a huge gutshot to countless people who have put their blood, sweat, and tears into creating amazing podcasts with the intention of building a community that revolves around the team or topic they cover. Let’s not mince words here. SB Nation just screwed over a ton of good people, who they were using to attempt to make a ton of money.

The Impact on the PODcast

One of the podcasts that SB Nation has screwed is the PODcast, which is produced by a group of gentlemen at Pride of Detroit, which is a local Detroit Lions blog. Yes, we (Detroit Sports Nation) compete with Pride of Detroit for views, and yes, it may seem counterproductive to give them free advertisement with this article, but what SB Nation is doing to them right now is disgraceful. Personally, I listen to each and every episode of the PODcast, and there have been very few times that I walked away unsatisfied with what I just listened to.

The PODcast, which was started nine years ago by Pride of Detroit contributor Chris Perfett, has evolved into what was arguably the best Detroit Lions podcast in existence. For most episodes, Perfett is joined by his fellow POD colleagues, Jeremy Reisman, who is the producer for the website, and Ryan Matthews, who is a senior editor. The trio, which also includes POD managing editor Erik Schlitt from time to time, goes above and beyond to connect with Detroit Lions fans who are eager to learn as much as possible about the team they love most.

An Emotional Goodbye… For Now

Following today’s news, Perfett, Reisman, and Matthews did a live show on Twitch, and to say it was emotional would be an understatement. The trio was clearly blindsided by finding out that SB Nation was screwing them out of something they have worked so hard for, and they were clearly upset and sad at the same time. But one thing that is really cool is the pouring out of support that they have received from the community that THEY have built, NOT that SB Nation built.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Bottom Line

The news of the podcast network’s termination has been an emotional blow to the creators of the PODcast, as revealed in their recent live show on Twitch. However, the outpouring of support from the community they built is a testament to their impact and dedication. Because of that community, you can bet Perfett and his co-hosts will not only come back from this setback, but they will come back much stronger without SB Nation getting into their business.

In this challenging time, Detroit Sports Nation stands in solidarity with the team behind the PODcast, recognizing their contribution to the Detroit Lions fan community.