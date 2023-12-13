Detroit Lions ‘every outcome' NFL Playoff odds are eye-opening

After starting out the 2023 season with an 8-2 record, the Detroit Lions have now dropped two of their past three games to drop to 9-4. Because of this, there is a faction of fans who are starting to become very worried. I have personally seen people comment on social media that the Lions won't make the playoffs. If you are in that category and need some statistical data to make you feel better about the Lions‘ chances of making the playoffs, @LionsRoyalty on X (formerly Twitter) has you covered.

What Do the Odds Say?

Utilizing the New York Times Playoff Simulator, @LionsRoyalty meticulously analyzed all potential outcomes for the Detroit Lions in their last four games, exploring 16 different combinations of wins and losses (excluding tie scenarios). In this comprehensive approach, LionsRoyalty tracked and charted the corresponding odds generated by the NYT Simulator, focusing on the Lions' chances to secure a playoff berth and clinch the division title.

#Lions 2023 playoff odds dependent on every outcome in the final four weeks per NY Times#OnePride pic.twitter.com/qTmlS9eCMX — ʟɪᴏɴ ᴋɪɴɢ (@LionsRoyalty) December 13, 2023

Obviously, if the Lions win out, they will clinch the NFC North and make the NFL Playoffs, but what is interesting is that even if the Lions lose ALL of their four remaining games, they still have a 62% chance of making the playoffs (they would not win their division in that scenario). In fact, as long as the Lions go 2-2 in their final four games, with one of those two wins coming against the Vikings, then they have a 100% chance to clinch the division and make the playoffs.

Why it Matters

Yes, we are all rooting for the Lions to win their final four games of the season so they are clicking on all cylinders when the playoffs roll around, but even if they don't, odds are that they will at least get in. With that being said, let's just take a deep breath, realize that OUR Detroit Lions are 9-4 on the season, and enjoy the rest of the show. Personally, I think we are in for quite a treat!

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Recent Performance Concerns: The Detroit Lions' recent slip, with two losses in their last three games, has caused a stir among fans, especially on social media, with some expressing doubts about the team's playoff prospects despite a strong start to the season with an 8-2 record. Statistical Reassurance: @LionsRoyalty on X (formerly Twitter) used the New York Times Playoff Simulator to analyze all possible outcomes for the Lions' final four games. This detailed study reveals that the Lions have a strong chance of making the playoffs, with a 62% chance even if they lose all remaining games and a guaranteed division win if they go 2-2, including a victory against the Vikings. Optimism for the Playoffs: Despite recent setbacks, the statistical analysis offers hope and a reason for fans to remain optimistic. The Lions are still in a favorable position at 9-4, and there's anticipation for an exciting conclusion to the season.

Bottom Line: Rest Easy. The Lions are Just Fine!

While the Detroit Lions' recent form might have ruffled some feathers among the fan base, the statistical outlook offers a silver lining. The team's solid overall performance this season, coupled with favorable playoff odds, suggests that fans should stay positive and look forward to the potential thrills the remainder of the season could bring. It's a time for the Lions community to stay united in support and enjoy the journey as the team strives to finish strong and make a significant impact in the playoffs.