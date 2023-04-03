Detroit Lions fought off two teams to land David Montgomery

The Detroit Lions‘ GM Brad Holmes was able to secure a three-year, $18 million deal with running back David Montgomery, beating out the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings who were also interested in signing the player. Montgomery's deal included $8.75 million fully guaranteed, which was more than what the Bears had offered.

Key Points

The Lions secured a three-year, $18 million deal with Montgomery.

The Lions beat out the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings who were also interested in signing Montgomery.

Montgomery's deal included $8.75 million fully guaranteed, while the Bears' offer did not include any guaranteed money beyond the first year.

Big Picture: Detroit Lions land David Montgomery

The Lions' acquisition of Montgomery is a major win for the team in free agency. The running back is coming off a great season, where he rushed for 1,136 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He will bring a lot of talent to the Lions' running game and provide a strong option for quarterback Jared Goff.

What they are Saying

- Advertisement -

Bears GM Ryan Poles commented on the team's interest in re-signing Montgomery, saying “I would just kind of sum it up by saying players do have a choice,” Poles said. “I thought we communicated well, I thought we negotiated well. At the same time, you don’t always know what’s going on in the background, but I thought we did a good job, we were transparent, we were organized and it just, it didn’t happen.” I felt like it was really, really close though.”

Bottom Line: Lions outbid Bears and Vikings for Montgomery

The Lions' acquisition of Montgomery is a major win for the team in free agency. Montgomery's talent and experience will provide a strong boost to the team's offense, while also showing the Lions' commitment to improving their roster and being competitive in the upcoming season. His deal, which included $8.75 million fully guaranteed, also shows that the Lions were willing to outbid other teams to secure his services.