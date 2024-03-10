Search

W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Free Agency: 3 Cornerbacks the Lions MUST Consider

Lions Notes

The Detroit Lions Free Agency Period is About to Begin!

As the 2024 NFL Free Agency period approaches, the Detroit Lions are facing a crucial need to bolster their cornerback position. With the potential to add a starting-caliber player, the Lions could look to free agency to address this need. Here are three cornerbacks the Lions should consider signing when free agency kicks off.

Detroit Lions Zonovan Knight Detroit Lions acquire Steven Nelson Detroit Lions trade for Greg Newsome Detroit Lions Free Agency

1. Darious Williams

Detroit Lions free agency,detroit lions,Stephon Gilmore

Recently released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Williams has strong ties to the Lions. General Manager Brad Holmes and assistant GM Ray Agnew were part of the Los Angeles Rams front office that identified Williams as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He has since developed into a quality starter in the league, excelling particularly in zone coverage. With his former position coach, Deshea Townsend, now on the Lions’ staff, a reunion could be a possibility. In fact, it almost seems like a probability.

Stephon Gilmore Detroit Lions Free Agency

At 33, Gilmore remains a valuable option at cornerback. Known for his versatility, he can excel in both man and zone coverage, earning high marks from Pro Football Focus (PFF) in coverage and run defense. Gilmore’s ability to limit missed tackles and his scheme-proof style make him an appealing option for the Lions. This almost seems like a 1-year “Match made in Heaven” deal.

Detroit Lions free agency,detroit lions,Stephon Gilmore

The Buffalo Bills‘ release of White, a former All-Pro corner, presents an intriguing opportunity. Despite suffering injuries, including torn ACL and Achilles, in two of the last three seasons, White could benefit from a prove-it deal. Joining the Lions could provide him with a chance to re-establish himself as a top cornerback in the league while contributing to a contender.

