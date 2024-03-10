Brad Holmes Top 5 Moves as Detroit Lions GM

Here are Brad Holmes Top 5 Moves so far
Brad Holmes‘ tenure as the Detroit Lions general manager has been characterized by a series of bold and strategic moves that have reshaped the team’s roster and set them on a path towards success. From trading away franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to acquire Jared Goff and multiple draft picks, to making key decisions in free agency and on the waiver wire, Holmes has shown a keen eye for talent and a willingness to make tough decisions for the betterment of the team.
As we examine some of his most impactful moves, it becomes clear that Holmes’ vision and leadership have been instrumental in transforming the Lions into a competitive and formidable team in the NFL. Here are Brad Holmes’ top five moves as Detroit Lions GM. (NOTE: We are not including any draft picks on this list as that is a list of its own!)
Following the Stafford trade, the decision regarding Kenny Golladay’s future was a significant one. Personally, I BEGGED Holmes to let Golladay walk, and despite his previous success, Holmes opted not to re-sign him, avoiding a costly contract. Golladay’s subsequent struggles with the New York Giants validated Holmes’ decision, further solidifying the Lions’ position.
Bringing back Graham Glasgow proved to be a wise move for the Lions. His versatility and solid play on the offensive line provided stability and depth, especially with injuries affecting the line. Glasgow’s performance exceeded expectations, solidifying his place as a key contributor to the team’s success. Glasgow wants to stick around with the Lions but he has also made it clear that he wants a raise to do so.
A key reason for the Lions’ offensive improvement in the 2021 season was the addition of Josh Reynolds. Claimed off waivers, Reynolds rekindled his chemistry with Jared Goff, providing the Lions with another reliable offensive option. Not only has Reynolds been solid on the field, but he has been a great locker-room guy for players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. That said, it will be interesting to see if the Lions bring back Reynolds for the 2024 season.
Holmes’ decision to pivot to David Montgomery while letting Jamaal Williams walk was a strategic move that paid off. Montgomery, paired with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, formed a dynamic running back duo. Montgomery’s elusiveness and playmaking ability added a new dimension to the Lions’ offense, proving to be a more dynamic option than Williams. To really solidify this as a great move, Williams crapped the bed during his first season with the Saints.
One of Holmes’ first major moves was trading away franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. In return, the Lions acquired Jared Goff and multiple draft picks. While many viewed Goff as an afterthought, he has proven to be a crucial piece of the Lions’ offense, leading them to the 2023 NFC Championship game. This is a perfect example of how a trade can end up being a win for both teams involved.