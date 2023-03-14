Detroit Lions free agency grades: CB Cameron Sutton

Day 1 of the 2023 NFL free agency tampering period is a wrap, and our Detroit Lions made a huge move by agreeing to a 3-year, $33 million contract (including $22.5 million in guaranteed money) with CB Cameron Sutton. Following the signing, most Lions reacted in a positive way on social media, as they should have, especially considering the Lions' need for a cornerback. Here is how some of the NFL analysts graded the Lions' decision to sign Sutton.

Detroit Lions Free Agency Grade: CB Cameron Sutton

Here are the grades that four analysts handed out for the Lions' signing of Cameron Sutton.

ESPN – Seth Walker: B+

“It’s always scary paying corners because of how up-and-down they can be from year to year, and Sutton’s yards per coverage snap allowed in 2021 was 1.1, which was league average. But Detroit is not paying him like a top-flight corner, so this is a good deal.”

The Athletic – Mike Jones: A

“One of the league’s top performers at his position last season, Sutton will improve a Detroit secondary that ranked 30th in the league, surrendering 245.8 passing yards per game. Sutton brings great versatility. He had expressed a desire to return to Pittsburgh; however, the Lions obviously proved more attractive.”

Touchdown Wire – Doug Farrar: A+

“Sutton can go up against the NFL’s best receivers and come out on top. I’m not quite sure why he didn’t have a more robust market, but kudos to the Lions for leaping all over this one.”

Sporting News – Vinnie Ayer: A

“The Lions wanted to secure a solid No. 2 experienced corner opposite Jeffrey Okudah and Sutton can help stabilize outside coverage in Aaron Glenn’s scheme.”

Bottom Line: Lions crush it with Sutton signing

The Lions made a significant move on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL free agency tampering period by signing CB Cameron Sutton to a 3-year, $33 million contract. The positive reactions from most Lions on social media and favorable grading from multiple NFL analysts suggest that this is a good signing for the Lions, who were in need of a solid cornerback to improve their defense. With Sutton's track record and versatility, he is expected to have a positive impact on the team's performance in the upcoming NFL season. Overall, the Lions' signing of Sutton is a promising start to their free agency period.