Detroit Lions FS Kerby Joseph finishes No. 1 in Pro Bowl voting

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • Kerby Joseph has had a good rookie season
  • Joseph led all NFC Free Safeties in the fan vote

The fan voting session for the Pro Bowl Games has concluded, and Detroit Lions rookie Kerby Joseph has come out of nowhere to get the most fan votes for NFC free safeties! As you can see below, Joseph got 104,581 fan votes, which is the most out of any NFC free safety. Now, this does not mean Joseph has already been given a Pro Bowl Games slot, as the fan vote is only 1/3 of the puzzle. 1/3 also goes to the players and 1/3 goes to the coaches. We will find out on Wednesday if Joseph, or any other Lions, get into the first-ever Pro Bowl Games.

Via Ian Rapoport

4 of the Top 5 vote-getters came from the Miami Dolphins (Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill) and the Kansas City Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce), while Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings came in at No. 4 in the fan voting session.

The Pro Bowl Games teams will be officially announced on Wednesday night.

