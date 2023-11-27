Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Week 13 Edition

The Detroit Lions‘ journey through the 2023 NFL season hit a slight bump in Week 12, as their Thanksgiving Day loss has affected their standing in the NFC. Despite this setback, they still hold a commendable 8-3 record, leading the NFC North and securing the third seed in the conference, just a step behind the San Francisco 49ers for the second seed. The Lions' recent 29-22 defeat to the Green Bay Packers was a hard pill to swallow, leaving them looking for redemption. Now, as they prepare for their Week 13 clash with the New Orleans Saints, it's an opportune moment to reassess and update predictions for the Lions' games ahead.

Updated Predictions

Here is how I believe the Detroit Lions will fare in their final 6 games of the season:

As you can see below, I now have the Lions finishing with a 12-5 record in 2023.

Thursday
Sep. 7		at Kansas City Chiefs8:20 pm ETNBCW 21-20
Sunday
Sep. 17		Seattle Seahawks1:00 pm ETFOXL 37-31(OT)
Sunday
Sep. 24		Atlanta Falcons1:00 pm ETFOXW 20-6
Thursday
Sep. 28		at Green Bay Packers8:15 pm ETPrime VideoW 34-20
Sunday
Oct. 8		Carolina Panthers1:00 pm ETFOXW 42-24
Sunday
Oct. 15		at Tampa Bay Buccaneers4:25 pm ETFOXW 20-6
Sunday
Oct. 22		at Baltimore Ravens1:00 pm ETFOXL 38-6
Monday
Oct. 30		Las Vegas Raiders8:15 pm ETESPN/ABCW 26-14
Sunday
Nov. 5		BYE
Sunday
Nov. 12		at Los Angeles Chargers4:05 pm ETCBSW 41-38
Sunday
Nov. 19		Chicago Bears1:00 pm ETFOXW 31-26
Thursday
Nov. 23		Green Bay Packers12:30 pm ETFOXL 29-22
Sunday
Dec. 3		at New Orleans Saints1:00 pm ETFOXW 27-20
Sunday
Dec. 10		at Chicago Bears1:00 pm ETFOXW 30-23
Saturday
Dec. 16		Denver BroncosTime TBA ETor Sun., Dec. 17W 31-20
Sunday
Dec. 24		at Minnesota Vikings1:00 pm ETFOXL 27-23
Saturday
Dec. 30		at Dallas Cowboys8:15 pm ETESPN/ABCL 31-20
Sunday
Jan. 7		Minnesota VikingsTime TBA ETor Sat., Jan. 6W 27-24

NFC North Champions

Should the Detroit Lions achieve the remarkable feat of notching 12 wins in 2023, they would not only clinch the NFC North title but also earn one of the coveted top seeds in the NFC. This accomplishment would hold exceptional significance, as it would mark the first time since 1993 that the Lions have secured this division, thus representing a historic moment in the franchise's legacy.

Bottom Line: Finish Strong

If the Detroit Lions can capitalize on their current momentum and secure 12 victories as predicted, they stand to not only rewrite their recent history but also re-establish themselves as a formidable force in the NFC. Such an accomplishment, clinching the NFC North and potentially earning a top seed in the conference, would be a monumental feat for the franchise, breaking a decades-long title drought and ushering in a new era of success for the team.

