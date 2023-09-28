Green Bay Packers fan pours beer on Amon-Ra St. Brown [Video]

Green Bay Packers fan pours beer on Amon-Ra St. Brown

The Detroit Lions faced a challenging start on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers when Jared Goff threw an early interception that led to a Packers field goal. However, Goff made a strong comeback during the Lions' second possession, leading the offense down the field for their inaugural touchdown of the game. The scoring moment arrived via a 24-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

What Happened to Amon-Ra St. Brown?

Following the score, St. Brown celebrated with a Lambeau Leap into a crowd of enthusiastic Lions fans. Unfortunately, amidst the jubilation in the stands, a disrespectful Packers fan poured a beer on the Lions wide receiver.

Why it Matters

Security should find the piece of crap who poured his beer on St. Brown immediately and kick him out of the game! Actually, I take that back. Security should move him to the first row so he can watch his team get their butts whooped by the Lions!!!

In case you were wondering, according to a recent article posted on VinePair, you can get a beer for $9.50 at Lambeau Field.