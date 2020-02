We can pretty much predict exactly what Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia will say but you can bet we will be tuned in just in case.

Quinn and Patricia have been officially scheduled to speak at Tuesday’s Pre NFL Scouting Combine press conference. Quinn will speak to the media at 12:15 followed by Patricia speaking at 12:30.

