Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes sounds All-In on Jared Goff

Jared Goff's 2023 season with the Detroit Lions was nothing short of spectacular, leading the team to its first division title in three decades, securing two playoff victories, and nearly reaching the Super Bowl. The journey saw Goff and the Lions making it to the NFC Championship Game, only to be edged out by the San Francisco 49ers despite a commanding first-half lead. During his end-of-the-season presser, GM Brad Holmes expressed unwavering support for his quarterback.

What Did Brad Holmes Say?

While speaking to the media on Monday, Holmes highlighted Goff's leadership and performance as key to the team's success. Holmes's confidence in Goff isn't new; he has consistently supported Goff since his draft year in 2016, emphasizing the quarterback's playoff appearances and Super Bowl run in his early years as a starter.

“I’ve always had belief in Jared. You guys have always heard me say that,” Holmes said. “I don’t know what more needs to be said from a leadership or performance standpoint, or what more he needs to do in that regard. But in terms of the belief as always, I think I said this to you guys before, he got drafted in ’16 and he wasn’t a full-time starter. But ’17 was his first year as a full-time starter and he made the playoffs. And got exited versus the Falcons that year, but the second year as a full-time starter, he went to a Super Bowl.

“And what I didn’t understand, I didn’t understand why his career was defined after he went to a Super Bowl his second year as a full-time starter.”

The Lions and Goff’s representatives will reportedly negotiate a contract extension during the offseason, and it is going to be very interesting to see how much he gets. Folks, $50 million is not out of the question.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jared Goff leads the Detroit Lions to their first division title in 30 years and a near Super Bowl appearance. GM Brad Holmes praises Goff's leadership and critical role in the team's success. Contract extension talks loom, with Goff's salary possibly hitting the $50 million mark.

The Bottom Line – Securing the Pride's Future

Brad Holmes‘s public commendation of Jared Goff signifies more than just approval of past achievements; it's a strategic move to solidify the quarterback's role as a cornerstone of the Detroit Lions‘ future. As contract talks approach, the spotlight on Goff's value to the team intensifies, presenting an intriguing subplot to the Lions' off-season narrative. Holmes's stance sends a clear message about the Lions' direction and ambition, positioning Goff not just as a player of the moment, but as a key figure in the franchise's quest for sustained excellence.

As Detroit navigates the complexities of NFL success, the Holmes-Goff partnership exemplifies a forward-thinking approach, blending talent management with visionary leadership to chart a course for enduring success.