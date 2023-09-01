Detroit Lions have had ‘good dialogue' on Jared Goff contract extension

The Detroit Lions, under the watch of GM Brad Holmes, have always been known for their calculated moves, and this time it revolves around their star quarterback, Jared Goff. While speaking to reporters on Friday morning, Holmes hinted at ongoing contract discussions for both Goff and OG Jonah Jackson.

What did Brad Holmes say about a potential Jared Goff contract extension?

While Holmes remained tight-lipped about any final decisions before the big September 7 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, his emphasis on “good dialogue” with their agents shines a ray of hope.

From Detroit Free Press:

“We’ve kept open dialogue with their agents in camp and I think the transparency has been good, so we’ll see how it goes,” Holmes said.

Asked for an update on talks with both players, Holmes said, “Good dialogue.”

Why it Matters?

The Lions are at a crossroads. Some believe that locking down Goff now might save them a few bucks, while others argue that waiting to assess his 2023 performance might be the safer bet. Jackson, on the other hand, with his rising stock, is expected to demand a contract that exceeds $10 million. And with emerging talents like Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson, and Amon-Ra St. Brown waiting in the wings, the Lions have their work cut out as they juggle their finances.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions in “good dialogue” for contract extensions with Jared Goff and Jonah Jackson. Speculations arise on whether to ink Goff's deal now or post his 2023 performance assessment. With Jonah Jackson demanding upwards of $10 million, the Lions face challenges in balancing their budget considering upcoming talents.

Bottom Line – Lions' Roar or Whimper in Contract Talks?

Contract talks in the NFL are a blend of strategy, foresight, and sometimes, pure gut instinct. As the Detroit Lions mull over the future of Jared Goff and Jonah Jackson, the decisions they make will reverberate throughout the season and beyond. It's not just about numbers; it's about commitment, confidence, and creating a cohesive unit that believes in its collective strength. Whether the Lions lock in their stars now or later, their choices will set the tone for what promises to be an enthralling season.