Detroit
Friday, July 31, 2020
Detroit Lions hit hard by COVID-19, make up 10.6% of entire NFL’s list

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale
NFL: Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts
Sep 11, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A view of a Detroit Lions helmet on the sidelines during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Lions won 39-35. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Well, hopefully, the Detroit Lions get off to a better start when the regular season begins compared to the start they are off to in training camp.

According to reports, the Lions now have a whopping seven players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which trails only Jacksonville and Minnesota, who each have eight players on the list. Those seven players make up 10.6% of the 66 players on the entire NFL’s list through Thursday.

The Lions’ players who are currently on the list are the following.

WR Kenny Golladay

TE T.J. Hockenson

CB Amani Oruwariye

P Arryn Siposs

S Jalen Elliott

CB Justin Coleman

TE Isaac Nauta

Keep in mind, players on the list have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive. The hope, obviously, is that all of these players clear protocol and are 100% by the start of the season.

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

