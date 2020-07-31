Detroit Lions hit hard by COVID-19, make up 10.6% of entire NFL’s list

Well, hopefully, the Detroit Lions get off to a better start when the regular season begins compared to the start they are off to in training camp.

According to reports, the Lions now have a whopping seven players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which trails only Jacksonville and Minnesota, who each have eight players on the list. Those seven players make up 10.6% of the 66 players on the entire NFL’s list through Thursday.

The Lions’ players who are currently on the list are the following.

WR Kenny Golladay

TE T.J. Hockenson

CB Amani Oruwariye

P Arryn Siposs

S Jalen Elliott

CB Justin Coleman

TE Isaac Nauta

Keep in mind, players on the list have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive. The hope, obviously, is that all of these players clear protocol and are 100% by the start of the season.