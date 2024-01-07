Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 18 Matchup vs. Minnesota Vikings

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their crucial matchup against the Minnesota Vikings today at Ford Field, kicking off at 1:15 p.m. ET, the stakes couldn't be higher. A win in today's game would not only improve the Lions' season record to a commendable 12-5 but also keep their hopes alive for a higher playoff seeding. The significance of this game is amplified by the possibility of the Lions clinching the No. 2 seed in the NFC, should the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles both lose their games, which are scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ahead of this vital contest, here are the inactives for the Lions as they gear up for a game that could define their season.

Detroit Lions Inactives

Just moments ago, the Lions released their inactives list for today's game against the Vikings, and as you can see, they will not be at full power.