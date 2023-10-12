Detroit Lions Injury Report: Key offensive player pops up on latest report.

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

The Detroit Lions reconvened for practice on Thursday, and, as previously mentioned, they were notably absent a few players. Among those who did not practice were DB Brian Branch, OG Jonah Jackson, and TE Sam LaPorta. With a showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming up this coming Sunday, the team is optimistic about the potential return of a couple of key players, including WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, in a recent update, the Lions have unveiled their latest injury report for the week, revealing that they are grappling with a handful of health concerns.

The latest injury report for the week has been released, and as you can see, there are a multitude of players included.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brian BranchDBankleNPNP
Jahmyr GibbsRBhamstringNPNP
Jonah JacksonGankleNPNP
Zonovan KnightRBshoulderNPNP
Sam LaPortaTEcalfnot listedNP
James MitchellTEhamstringNPNP
Emmanuel MoseleyCBkneeNPNP
Frank RagnowCtoe/resting playerFPNP
Taylor DeckerTankleLPFP
Khalil DorseyCBillnessFPFP
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRabdomenLPFP

Bottom Line: Next Man Up… Again

The Lions currently boast a 4-1 record this season, but their upcoming challenge in Week 6, facing the NFC South-leading Buccaneers on the road, is undoubtedly a formidable one. At this juncture in the season, injuries are a common hurdle for every team in the league, and the Lions are no different. However, they are embracing the “Next Man Up” mentality, a mindset that will guide them through the season as they tackle adversity and strive for success.

