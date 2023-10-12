Sam LaPorta among 6 Detroit Lions to miss Thursday's practice

This coming weekend, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 5-1 on the season when they hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Thursday, the Lions continued to prepare for Sunday's game, but they were without some key players, including tight end, SamDan Campbell raves about Sam LaPorta: ‘It’s only going to get better’ LaPorta.

Who Missed Thursday's Practice?

According to a report from Ben Raven, LaPorta was one of six players who did not practice on Thursday. In addition to LaPorta, Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson, Jahmyr Gibbs, James Mitchell, and Brian Branch also missed practice.

Why it Matters

LaPorta, who was a full participant on Wednesday, was nowhere to be seen on Thursday, which has raised some concerns about his availability for the Lions Week 6 matchup against the Buccaneers. The Lions will release their latest injury report today at 4:00 p.m. ET. At that time, we will know exactly why LaPorta did not practice.

So far this season, LaPorta, who is a rookie, has been nothing short of amazing for the Lions. Through five games, he has 25 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Those stats put him right up their with the top tight ends in the NFL through five games.

Bottom Line: Fingers crossed for LaPorta

The Detroit Lions are facing a critical situation with several key players missing practice, and the sudden absence of rookie sensation Sam LaPorta raises concerns about his status for the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team and fans alike eagerly await the injury report to determine the reason behind LaPorta's missed practice and whether he will be able to continue his remarkable contributions to the team.