Detroit Lions Injury Report: Wednesday, Nov. 9

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will not only be looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season, but they will also be looking for their first road victory since Dan Campbell took over as their head coach. In order to accomplish those things, the Lions will have to travel to Soldier Field, where they will take on Justin Fields and a Chicago Bears team that can be extremely dangerous. Just moments ago, the first Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released.

Who is on the Detroit Lions injury report for Wednesday, Nov. 9?

The Lions have released their initial injury report for their Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears, and as you can see, some key players made the list.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Chase Lucas CB ankle NP Josh Reynolds WR back NP Jamaal Williams RB resting veteran NP Kerby Joseph S concussion protocol LP Ifeatu Melifonwu S ankle LP Matt Nelson T calf LP AJ Parker CB hip LP Frank Ragnow C foot LP Malcolm Rodriguez LB elbow LP D’Andre Swift RB ankle/shoulder LP

Nation, how do you think the Lions will fare against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon? Do you think the defense will be able to slow down Justin Fields and the Bears’ suddenly dominant rushing attack?