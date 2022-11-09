Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Wednesday, Nov. 9

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Detroit Lions will take on the Chicago Bears in Week 10
  • The Lions have released their initial injury report for Week 10

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will not only be looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season, but they will also be looking for their first road victory since Dan Campbell took over as their head coach. In order to accomplish those things, the Lions will have to travel to Soldier Field, where they will take on Justin Fields and a Chicago Bears team that can be extremely dangerous. Just moments ago, the first Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Who is on the Detroit Lions injury report for Wednesday, Nov. 9?

The Lions have released their initial injury report for their Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears, and as you can see, some key players made the list.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Chase LucasCBankleNP
Josh ReynoldsWRbackNP
Jamaal WilliamsRBresting veteranNP
Kerby JosephSconcussion protocolLP
Ifeatu MelifonwuSankleLP
Matt NelsonTcalfLP
AJ ParkerCBhipLP
Frank RagnowCfootLP
Malcolm RodriguezLBelbowLP
D’Andre SwiftRBankle/shoulderLP

Nation, how do you think the Lions will fare against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon? Do you think the defense will be able to slow down Justin Fields and the Bears’ suddenly dominant rushing attack?

