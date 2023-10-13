Detroit Lions Injury Update: Lions get double boost at Friday’s practice

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 5-1 on the season when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and on Friday, they got a double boost at practice as a pair of key players returned to the field. Unfortunately, there were four players who were forced to sit out of the final practice of the week.

Who Came Back?

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta returned to practice on Friday after missing on Thursday. This is obviously GREAT news for the Lions as LaPorta has been brilliant so far this season.

In addition, DL Josh Paschal returned from the injured list and he was back at practice on Friday. The Lions' defensive line has been solid in 2023, and adding Paschal will help the cause.

Who Missed Practice?

Birkett noted that Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Jonah Jackson, and Teddy Bridgewater did not practice today, which is a very bad sign when it comes to playing in Sunday's game.

The Lions will release the final injury report of the week today at roughly 4 p.m. ET.

No Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Jonah Jackson or Teddy Bridgewater at Lions practice today but Sam LaPorta was back. Josh Paschal back at practice from IR, too. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 13, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Key Returns Boost Lions: Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta and defensive lineman Josh Paschal provided a significant boost for the Detroit Lions during Friday's practice session. Concerning Absences: On the downside, four key players were unable to participate in Friday's practice session. Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Jonah Jackson, and Teddy Bridgewater were notably absent. Injury Report Awaited: The final injury report, expected to be released later in the day, will provide more clarity on the status of the injured players.

Bottom Line: The Good and The Bad

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Sunday clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the return of Sam LaPorta and Josh Paschal to Friday's practice is a promising sign. Both players are vital to the team's performance. However, the absence of Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Jonah Jackson, and Teddy Bridgewater is a cause for concern. The final injury report will provide more clarity on the situation, and fans eagerly await updates on the status of these key players as the Lions aim to extend their impressive 4-1 start to the season.