Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Update: Lions get double boost at Friday’s practice

Detroit Lions Injury Update: Lions get double boost at Friday's practice

Detroit Lions Injury Update: Lions get double boost at Friday's practice

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 5-1 on the season when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and on Friday, they got a double boost at practice as a pair of key players returned to the field. Unfortunately, there were four players who were forced to sit out of the final practice of the week.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions Injury Update: Lions get double boost at Friday's practiceWho Came Back?Who Missed Practice?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: The Good and The Bad
5 Keys to a Lions win Detroit Lions Injury Update Taylor Decker missing in action Detroit Lions Roster Moves: Lions announce 7 moves in advance of matchup vs. Falcons Detroit Lions already ruled OUT Detroit Lions add tight Week 5 availability for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions Snap Counts

Who Came Back?

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta returned to practice on Friday after missing on Thursday. This is obviously GREAT news for the Lions as LaPorta has been brilliant so far this season.

In addition, DL Josh Paschal returned from the injured list and he was back at practice on Friday. The Lions' defensive line has been solid in 2023, and adding Paschal will help the cause.

Read More

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson opens up about creative play-calling

Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn: ‘There’s no free rides on this defense’

Detroit Lions RB Zonovan Knight to miss remainder of season

Who Missed Practice?

Birkett noted that Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Jonah Jackson, and Teddy Bridgewater did not practice today, which is a very bad sign when it comes to playing in Sunday's game.

The Lions will release the final injury report of the week today at roughly 4 p.m. ET.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Key Returns Boost Lions: Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta and defensive lineman Josh Paschal provided a significant boost for the Detroit Lions during Friday's practice session.
  2. Concerning Absences: On the downside, four key players were unable to participate in Friday's practice session. Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Jonah Jackson, and Teddy Bridgewater were notably absent.
  3. Injury Report Awaited: The final injury report, expected to be released later in the day, will provide more clarity on the status of the injured players.

Bottom Line: The Good and The Bad

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Sunday clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the return of Sam LaPorta and Josh Paschal to Friday's practice is a promising sign. Both players are vital to the team's performance. However, the absence of Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Jonah Jackson, and Teddy Bridgewater is a cause for concern. The final injury report will provide more clarity on the situation, and fans eagerly await updates on the status of these key players as the Lions aim to extend their impressive 4-1 start to the season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?