Earlier this week, Ford Field tweeted out a cryptic message about a special announcement that would be made on Thursday. At the time, plenty speculated that the announcement would be to reveal the alternate helmets the Detroit Lions will be wearing from time to time during the 2023 season, but as you are about to see, that was not the case. Just moments ago, the Lions made the underwhelming announcement that Coca-Cola is coming to Ford Field.

Key Points

Ford Field teased a special announcement earlier this week, leading many to believe it would be the reveal of the alternate helmets for the 2023 season.

However, the actual announcement turned out to be the partnership between the Lions and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling (RCCB), with Coca-Cola becoming the official soft drink partner of the Lions.

Coca-Cola products will be available at all concession stands and Lions Loyal Marketplaces at Ford Field starting from April 22, 2023, and the partnership is seen as a way to enhance the overall fan experience at the stadium.

Detroit Lions make underwhelming announcement for 2023

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Lions officially announced a collaboration with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling (RCCB), appointing Coca-Cola as the Official Soft Drink partner of the team. The partnership will entail a range of Coca-Cola products becoming accessible to guests at all Ford Field concession stands and Lions Loyal Marketplaces. Beginning on April 22, Coca-Cola drinks will be served at Ford Field.

- Advertisement -

“We are proud to partner with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling to introduce Coca-Cola to Ford Field for the very first time,” said Detroit Lions Senior Vice President, Revenue Kelly Kozole. “Coca-Cola is an iconic brand, undoubtedly a fan-favorite, and it's exciting to expand our beverage selections for guests at the stadium.”

“The Lions have an incredibly enthusiastic fan base, so we are thrilled we can be a part of their total fan experience,” said Matt Barribeau, RCCB Michigan Market Unit President. “With solid roots in Detroit, it's an honor for us to continue refreshing the local community alongside the entire Lions' organization.”

Bottom Line: Coca-Cola is back

The last time the Detroit Lions sold Coca-Cola products to their fans was all the way back when they were playing at the Pontiac Silverdome. Now, Coca-Cola is back for Lions games, and fans will be able to enjoy Coca-Cola beverages including, but not limited to Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Sprite®, Cherry Coke, Dr. Pepper, Smartwater (at select locations), and DASANI, the Official Water of the Lions.