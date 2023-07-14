On Thursday, I wrote an article explaining how there had been some speculation that the Detroit Lions could still be getting new alternate uniforms for the 2023 season. In the article, I explained that though it is POSSIBLE for the Lions to get new alternate uniforms in 2023, it was HIGHLY UNPROBABLY for that to happen. Now, I have finally come across the Detroit Lions' missing uniform photo that caused all of this ‘new alternate uniform' speculation in the first place.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions' missing uniform photo goes viral

Below is the photo that @RuffNRaw2 tweeted out on July 11 that has Lions' fans speculating that a new alternate uniform is coming for the upcoming season. As you can see, the photo was taken from inside the Lions' facilities, and the ‘All Gray' uniform is nowhere to be seen. Check it out.

Is the ‘All Gray' Uniform a Thing of the Past?

Yes, the Lions' ‘All Gray' uniform is currently missing (at least it was on July 11) from the display in the lobby, but that does not mean it will not be worn in 2023. Here is what team president Rod Wood had to say to the Detroit Free Press back in February.

“There will not be new uniforms in 2023,” Wood said. “I know people get over their skis on that. It takes really two years to really get it going, so (Lions chief communications and brand officer) Brian (Facchini) and a team have been kind of working with Nike, looking at uniforms that will probably be for 2024. It could be an interesting overhaul of the uniforms. We will have a new alternative helmet though this year. We didn’t do that (last season).”

Unless Wood is trying to pull a quick one on the fans, then there is no way the Lions will be getting new alternate uniforms for the 2023 season.

The Alternate Helmets Will be Worn with the ‘All Gray' Uniforms in 2023

As we passed along before they were even released, the new alternate helmets will be worn with the ‘All Gray' uniforms during the 2023 season. That was eventually confirmed by the Lions when they unveiled the new alternate helmets.

“This helmet will only be worn with the team's all-gray alternate uniform,” the Lions included as a caption on the descriptive photo they released.