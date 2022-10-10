Detroit Lions move on from WR Maurice Alexander

Maurice Alexander cut by Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are heading into their bye week, which could not come at a better time for a team dealing with a plethora of injuries.

One spot that has been hit hard is the wide receiver position as it seems like just about everybody in the room has been dealing with one thing or another.

Maurice Alexander has been waived by the Lions

Just moments ago, the Lions announced they have waived WR Maurice Alexander.

In two games with the Lions this season, he has returned five kicks for 129 yards, including a long of 47 yards.

This move does not come as a huge surprise as a couple of the Lions wide receivers who are dealing with injuries, including Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark, will be healthy and there is not a need for a WR 6.