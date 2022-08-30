The 4 p.m. deadline has officially come and gone and the Detroit Lions have officially trimmed their roster down to the maximum of 53 players.

As the Lions announced their final cuts, it was surprising to many to see that RB Godwin Igwebuike was not going to make the team, despite the value he brought on special teams as a kick returner.

In fact, most believed that Igewebuike was a lock to make the team and that he would serve as the Lions’ kick return man, just like he did a season ago.

Who is the Detroit Lions kick returner heading into 2022?

With Godwin Igwebuike out of the picture, many are wondering who the Detroit Lions kick returner is heading into the 2022 regular season.

Well, during the preseason, there were five different players who returned at least one kickoff. Those five players are Maurice Alexander, Trinity Benson, Justin Jackson, Craig Reynolds, and Kalil Pimpleton.

Player RET FC YDS YDS/RET LNG TD Maurice Alexander 5 174 34.8 61 Trinity Benson 3 75 25 29 Justin Jackson 2 53 26.5 28 Craig Reynolds 2 27 13.5 15 Kalil Pimpleton 1 30 30 30

Of the five players shown above, only Craig Reynolds made the Detroit Lions’ initial 53-man roster so it would be a pretty safe assumption that he would be the kick returner if the season started today.

That being said, it is very possible that the Lions have their eye on another player who is not currently on their roster and we could see them make a waiver claim on Wednesday.

Who knows, maybe Tom Kennedy finds his way back onto the roster to handle the kick return duties as he did return four kicks for the Lions in 2021.

Nation, who do you believe should be the Detroit Lions’ kickoff return man in 2022?

