Cardinals vs Tigers Showdown, April 29, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, Game Predictions, and Insights

As the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals gear up for their face-off at Comerica Park, both teams come seeking to gain ground with their recent forms suggesting a tight contest ahead. The Tigers, with a record of 15-12, are coming off a confident victory against the Kansas City Royals that saw stellar pitching and a lineup that capitalized at key moments. The Cardinals, holding a 13-14 record, are navigating through their own rhythm following a series against the New York Mets where they showcased their ability to both churn out wins and struggle in close situations.

Detroit’s home field will be the stage for a crucial turn as both clubs aim to shift their narratives in a positive direction as April draws to a close.

How to Watch Cardinals vs Tigers

The Monday night showdown between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers is set for a 6:40 PM start and can be streamed live via Bally Sports Detroit. Radio listeners eager to follow the game can tune into 97.1 The Ticket. Those preferring online streams can subscribe to ESPN+ to watch all the live action.

MLB Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals (13-15) vs. Detroit Tigers (16-12)

When: Monday, April 29

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Comerica Park (Detroit, Mich.)

Channel: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds

Tonight’s matchup sees the Tigers slight underdogs at -101, while the Cardinals come in at -118. With an over/under set at 8, bettors might expect a moderately scoring game given the recent offensive outputs of both teams and the starting pitchers’ performances thus far. For the most current odds, visit Odds found at PickDawgz.

Cardinals vs Tigers Predictions

The pitching matchup pits Kenta Maeda of the Tigers against Steven Matz of the Cardinals. Maeda, seeking his first win, holds a 5.96 ERA across his five starts this season. Matz, with a 5.55 ERA, will attempt to put a couple of rough outings behind him as he takes the mound. The Tigers have demonstrated resilience and offensive strength in the latter stages of games this season. Their ability to perform in the eighth inning could be pivotal against the Cardinals’ bullpen, provided their starting pitchers can successfully hold off the opposing hitters. Detroit’s success relies on timely hitting and a secure bullpen, and this matchup will likely challenge those aspects.

The Tigers, riding the wave from their recent win, have the right elements to tip the scales in their favor. Expect the Tigers to take advantage of any slip-ups by the Cardinals and carve out a victory as they find rhythm at the plate and solid innings from Maeda.

With Detroit eyeing improvements each game, intriguing player milestones could be in sight. Seasonal stats show the Detroit Tigers as leaders in triples and holding the lowest opponent batting average, indicative of both speed on the bases and pitching domination. Cardinals’ third baseman Nolan Arenado and new addition Willson Contreras have been consistent in their offensive contributions and could pose threats to the Tigers’ pitching staff.

This first game in the series may well set the tone for both clubs moving forwards, with the Tigers aiming to link consecutive wins and the Cardinals looking to bounce back and build consistency. Fans will undoubtedly keep an eye on Detroit’s Andy Ibanez, as he resumes his comeback after a hamstring injury, potentially adding spark to the Tigers lineup. In a sport where every game counts, tonight’s matchup at Comerica Park could be a catalyst for momentum as we move deeper into the season.