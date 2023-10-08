Detroit Sports Nation Logo

How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: Listening and Streaming Info Included

How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: Current odds and Final Score Prediction included!

How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: Listening and Streaming Info Included

The Detroit Lions are riding high with a 3-1 record, perched atop the NFC North, while the Carolina Panthers are still in search of their first win this season at 0-4. As the two teams prepare to clash in Week 5 at Ford Field, there is a lot on the line. Here's how you can watch, listen to, and stream the Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers showdown:

Inside The Article
How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: Listening and Streaming Info IncludedGame InformationFinal Score PredictionBottom Line: Let's Go Lions!!!
Lions Panthers Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers point spread How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers

Game Information

Date and Time:

  • Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location:

Read More

Tom Pelissero reports Jameson Williams expected snap count vs. Panthers

Adam Schefter reveals Week 5 availability for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit Lions uniform combo unveiled for revenge game vs. Carolina Panthers

  • Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Television Broadcast:

  • TV Network: FOX
  • Commentary Team: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Online Streaming:

  • Online Stream: NFL+ Premium (Replay)

Radio Broadcast:

  • Radio Station: 97.1 The Ticket
  • Commentary: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Betting Line:

  • Point Spread: Lions -9.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Over/Under: 44

NFL Coverage Maps:

  • Broadcast Map: Courtesy of 506sports (CLICK HERE to view NFL Coverage Maps for Week 5)
Detroit Lions starting offense

Final Score Prediction

With the Lions favored by 9.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook, fans are gearing up for an exciting matchup at Ford Field. Will the Lions continue their winning streak, or can the Panthers pull off a surprising upset?

Earlier in the week, I predicted that the Lions would win 34-13. But as the week has gone on, we have learned that both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs are expected to be INACTIVE for Sunday's game. I still believe the Lions will get the job done, but I am going to lower my point differential a bit. DETROIT LIONS 27 CAROLINA PANTHERS 13

Bottom Line: Let's Go Lions!!!

For those unable to attend the game in person, FOX will provide television coverage, with Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, and Pam Oliver delivering the play-by-play action. Additionally, NFL+ Premium offers an online streaming option for those looking to catch a replay of the game.

For radio enthusiasts, 97.1 The Ticket is the go-to station for live audio coverage, featuring Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and T.J. Lang providing the commentary.

As the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers face off, football fans have multiple avenues to stay connected to the action. Whether you're tuning in on TV, radio, or streaming online, get ready for a thrilling matchup at Ford Field.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?