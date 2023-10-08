How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers: Listening and Streaming Info Included

The Detroit Lions are riding high with a 3-1 record, perched atop the NFC North, while the Carolina Panthers are still in search of their first win this season at 0-4. As the two teams prepare to clash in Week 5 at Ford Field, there is a lot on the line. Here's how you can watch, listen to, and stream the Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers showdown:

Game Information

Date and Time:

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location:

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Television Broadcast:

TV Network: FOX

FOX Commentary Team: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Online Streaming:

Online Stream: NFL+ Premium (Replay)

Radio Broadcast:

Radio Station: 97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket Commentary: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Betting Line:

Point Spread: Lions -9.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

Lions -9.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 44

NFL Coverage Maps:

Broadcast Map: Courtesy of 506sports (CLICK HERE to view NFL Coverage Maps for Week 5)

Final Score Prediction

With the Lions favored by 9.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook, fans are gearing up for an exciting matchup at Ford Field. Will the Lions continue their winning streak, or can the Panthers pull off a surprising upset?

Earlier in the week, I predicted that the Lions would win 34-13. But as the week has gone on, we have learned that both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs are expected to be INACTIVE for Sunday's game. I still believe the Lions will get the job done, but I am going to lower my point differential a bit. DETROIT LIONS 27 CAROLINA PANTHERS 13

Bottom Line: Let's Go Lions!!!

For those unable to attend the game in person, FOX will provide television coverage, with Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, and Pam Oliver delivering the play-by-play action. Additionally, NFL+ Premium offers an online streaming option for those looking to catch a replay of the game.

For radio enthusiasts, 97.1 The Ticket is the go-to station for live audio coverage, featuring Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and T.J. Lang providing the commentary.

As the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers face off, football fans have multiple avenues to stay connected to the action. Whether you're tuning in on TV, radio, or streaming online, get ready for a thrilling matchup at Ford Field.