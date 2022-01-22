Detroit Lions NFL Playoffs Divisional Round rooting guide

We have made it to the greatest weekend of the NFL season, the Divisional Playoffs Round, and once again, our Detroit Lions are watching from home.

That being said, there are reasons why Lions fans should be paying close attention to this weekend’s games.

If you are hoping for the highest possible draft pick for the Los Angeles Rams (which goes to the Lions), you will want to root for the following outcomes.

Note: Personally, I am rooting for Stafford to win the damn Super Bowl! Whether the Lions pick 26 or 32 really should not make much of a difference!

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals – 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Folks, we hate to break it to you but since both of these teams are already ahead of the Rams in the standings, the outcome of this game does not matter for the Lions.

Root for: Whoever you want!

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers – 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX)

If the Rams lose and the 49ers win, the Rams would leapfrog the 49ers in the draft order.

Root for: 49ers

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams – 3:00 p.m. ET (NBC)

For the Rams pick (goes to Lions) to be as high as possible, they have to lose.

Root for: Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills – 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

For the Rams to leapfrog the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft order, the Bills have to win and the Rams have to lose.

Root for: Bills