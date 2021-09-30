Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn comments on USC speculation

USC needs a new head football coach and there has been plenty of speculation that Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn would be interested if the Trojans reached out to him.

On Thursday, Lynn spoke to reporters and he said that no one from USC has reached out to him and that his focus right now is his current role with the Lions. When asked if he would consider the job after the season, Lynn did not give a direct answer.

Nation, do you think Lynn will be a one-and-done with the Lions, or is he in this for the long haul?

Lions OC Anthony Lynn said no one from USC has reached out to him about that job and his entire focus right now is on his current role with the Lions. He did not directly answer whether he would consider the job after the season. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 30, 2021