Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn comments on USC speculation

by

USC needs a new head football coach and there has been plenty of speculation that Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn would be interested if the Trojans reached out to him.

On Thursday, Lynn spoke to reporters and he said that no one from USC has reached out to him and that his focus right now is his current role with the Lions. When asked if he would consider the job after the season, Lynn did not give a direct answer.

Nation, do you think Lynn will be a one-and-done with the Lions, or is he in this for the long haul?

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.