Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson is Looking Forward to Donovan Peoples-Jones

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is Looking Forward to Donovan Peoples-Jones, who was acquired from Cleveland last week.

The Detroit Lions made a move during last week's NFL Trade Deadline by acquiring former Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. Despite mixed reactions from fans regarding the acquisition, one key figure within the organization who is thrilled to have the new wide receiver in town is none other than offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

The trade background

Peoples-Jones, who is in his 4th NFL season after being taken out of the University of Michigan by the Browns, has amassed 1,837 receiving yards and eight touchdowns throughout his career. This year, he has eight receptions for a total of 97 yards, coming off the heels of a career-best output last season of 839 yards on 61 receptions and three touchdowns.

The move was needed by Detroit after Marvin Jones Jr. stepped away from the team to attend to a personal family matter.

Johnson had numerous positive remarks about Peoples-Jones, suggesting that he may even be integrated into the offense as early as this Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

“We’re talking about 6-2, 210 (pounds) and can run under a 4.5,” Johnson said. “Those guys don’t grow on trees. And I think so far what we’ve seen from him is exactly that. Really fluid route runner, strong hands, big catch radius, and I think he can work both outside and inside.”

“I remember when he was coming out of Michigan, I really liked his tape coming out of there,” Johnson said. “He actually fell a little further in the draft than a guy with his skill-set might.”

“No question,” Johnson said of Peoples-Jones potentially playing Sunday. “Red zone, he makes some plays down the field and in the open field as well. Looking forward to getting him out there.”

Johnson also values having players with diverse skill sets at his disposal, recognizing the unique strengths each player brings to the team.

“Even better than (his measurables), at least from my perspective, is everyone talks about how smart he is,” Johnson said. “That’s something we really need in that room. We ask a lot out of our guys lining up in different areas, and being very detailed. I think he’ll fit in very nicely.”

Bottom Line: On to Los Angeles

Ben Johnson, highly regarded as one of the top offensive coordinators in the NFL today, aims to guide his team to a 7-2 record this Sunday at SoFi Stadium as the Lions face the Chargers.

The specific role that Peoples-Jones will play in the offense is yet to be determined, but it's evident that Johnson values having him as part of the team. The upcoming game will likely shed light on the impact Peoples-Jones can make in the Lions' offensive schemes.