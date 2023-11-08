Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial report for Week 10 matchup vs. Chargers
This Sunday, the Detroit Lions are gearing up for a post-bye week showdown as they journey to face the Los Angeles Chargers. A victory in this matchup would propel the Lions to an impressive 7-2 season record, positioning them favorably in the NFC Playoff landscape. Just moments ago, the Lions unveiled their first injury report for the week, and it's certainly a noteworthy one!
Who is on the Initial Injury Report?
Here is the Lions' final injury report for their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
*The Lions did not practice Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|ribs
|LP
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|G
|back
|LP
|Khalil Dorsey
|CB
|knee
|FP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|ankle
|FP
|David Montgomery
|RB
|ribs
|FP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|toe
|FP
Why it Matters
Hello!!! We have been waiting to publish an injury report like this one since Week 1 of the season! As you can see above, though the Lions did not hold an official practice on Wednesday, had they practiced, not a single player would have sat out. This is an awesome sign for a team that has been dealing with a ton of injuries all season long.