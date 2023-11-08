Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial report for Week 10 matchup vs. Chargers

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial report for Week 10 matchup vs. Chargers

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial report for Week 10 matchup vs. Chargers

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions are gearing up for a post-bye week showdown as they journey to face the Los Angeles Chargers. A victory in this matchup would propel the Lions to an impressive 7-2 season record, positioning them favorably in the NFC Playoff landscape. Just moments ago, the Lions unveiled their first injury report for the week, and it's certainly a noteworthy one!

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Who is on the Initial Injury Report?

Here is the Lions' final injury report for their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

*The Lions did not practice Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Donovan Peoples-JonesWRribsLP
Halapoulivaati VaitaiGbackLP
Khalil DorseyCBkneeFP
Jonah JacksonGankleFP
David MontgomeryRBribsFP
Frank RagnowCtoeFP

Why it Matters

Hello!!! We have been waiting to publish an injury report like this one since Week 1 of the season! As you can see above, though the Lions did not hold an official practice on Wednesday, had they practiced, not a single player would have sat out. This is an awesome sign for a team that has been dealing with a ton of injuries all season long.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?