Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial report for Week 10 matchup vs. Chargers

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions are gearing up for a post-bye week showdown as they journey to face the Los Angeles Chargers. A victory in this matchup would propel the Lions to an impressive 7-2 season record, positioning them favorably in the NFC Playoff landscape. Just moments ago, the Lions unveiled their first injury report for the week, and it's certainly a noteworthy one!

Who is on the Initial Injury Report?

Here is the Lions' final injury report for their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

*The Lions did not practice Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Donovan Peoples-Jones WR ribs LP Halapoulivaati Vaitai G back LP Khalil Dorsey CB knee FP Jonah Jackson G ankle FP David Montgomery RB ribs FP Frank Ragnow C toe FP

Why it Matters

Hello!!! We have been waiting to publish an injury report like this one since Week 1 of the season! As you can see above, though the Lions did not hold an official practice on Wednesday, had they practiced, not a single player would have sat out. This is an awesome sign for a team that has been dealing with a ton of injuries all season long.