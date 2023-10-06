Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson raves about TE Sam LaPorta

In the lead-up to the 2022 NFL season, there was speculation about the Detroit Lions‘ approach to star tight end T.J. Hockenson. While some suggested offering him a mega-contract extension, others, including yours truly, believed trading him was the obvious choice. Ultimately GM Brad Holmes agreed with the latter and traded Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings, who rewarded him with a substantial extension.

Ben Johnson Praises The New Tight End In Town

However, Holmes didn't stop there. He made a strategic move by selecting Sam LaPorta, a talented tight end from the University of Iowa, in the 2nd Round of the 2023 NFL Draft. LaPorta's swift integration into Ben Johnson's offensive scheme has been nothing short of impressive. In just four games, the rookie has hauled in 22 receptions for 242 yards and a touchdown, setting a record for receptions and receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history.

During a recent presser, Johnson praised Sam LaPorta's performance. He emphasizes that LaPorta has excelled in various situations and has met the challenges set by the coaching staff. Johnson expresses confidence in LaPorta's ability to handle any task required of him and looks forward to his continued progress.

“He needs to keep up what he’s doing, quite honestly,” Johnson said on Thursday. “We’re putting him in some challenging situations and he’s coming through in a good, positive way for us. We’ll continue to work with him. We won’t go into a week feeling like we have to cap him in any capacity. He’s able to do everything we’re asking out of that position room, and we feel really good about his progress.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions traded T.J. Hockenson and drafted Sam LaPorta in 2023. LaPorta has made an impressive impact, setting rookie tight end records. Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson is highly optimistic about LaPorta's future.

Bottom Line – LaPorta: The Lions' X-Factor

In the ever-evolving landscape of NFL football, where player decisions can make or break a team, the Detroit Lions' choice to draft Sam LaPorta is proving to be a wise one. LaPorta's record-setting performance as a rookie is injecting fresh energy into the team, and Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson's optimism fuels hope for a brighter future. As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on this young tight end, eager to see if he can lead the Lions to a new era of success.