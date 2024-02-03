Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson reportedly was ‘turned off’ by Commanders ownership

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson is returning to the Motor City for next season despite meeting with the Washington Commanders.

While the prospect of the Detroit Lions needing to find a new offensive coordinator initially seemed likely, Ben Johnson has opted to return to the Motor City for the next season. Although he interviewed with the Washington Commanders, reports suggest that the meeting did not unfold as anticipated. A recent report indicates that Johnson was allegedly “turned off” by Commanders ownership.

The Washington Commanders ownership group reportedly “turned off” Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson

According to ESPN, the reported reason for Johnson's lack of appeal towards the new ownership group of the Commanders, which includes Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson, is their background as “basketball guys.”

“Was told that Ben Johnson was “turned off” by Commanders ownership, that they're “basketball guys” and felt they were a little too confident in their football opinions,” ESPN's Jenna Laine posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account. “And I also heard that he “didn't interview well.” He said, he said, but clearly not a good fit for both sides.”

Was told that Ben Johnson was "turned off" by Commanders ownership, that they're "basketball guys" and felt they were a little too confident in their football opinions. And I also heard that he "didn't interview well." He said, he said, but clearly not a good fit for both sides. https://t.co/negeevYsha — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 3, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was a leading candidate to land a new job elsewhere in the NFL this offseason He pivoted and decided to return to the Lions despite meeting with the Washington Commanders A new report from ESPN indicates that Johnson was allegedly “turned off” by Washington's ownership group

Bottom Line: Unfinished Business in Detroit

Despite the potential financial benefits that would have come with accepting the head coaching position with the Commanders, now filled by Dan Quinn, Ben Johnson's decision to return to the Lions for the next year is welcomed. The Lions' offensive performance garnered positive attention, and the continuity in the coaching staff is seen as a positive move for the team.

There's unfinished business to take care of, and we're hoping to see a repeat performance in 2024 of the magical year Detroit enjoyed in 2023.