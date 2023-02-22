Detroit Lions’ Penei Sewell shines on PFF’s Top 101 Players list

Pro Football Focus has released its list of Top 101 individual performances of 2022, and Detroit Lions‘ right tackle Penei Sewell came in at No. 77. “Detroit’s offense was cooking for much of the year, and Sewell was a big part of that success at right tackle. He allowed 28 total pressures over 17 games and was one of the better run blockers in the league. He even caught a game-clinching pass against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.” There is no question that Sewell is developing into one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, and you can expect that he will continue to climb on this list over the next handful of years.

Key Points:

The Big Picture: PFF recognizes standout players regardless of position

PFF's Top 101 Players list provides recognition for individual performances, regardless of position. The list emphasizes how players performed relative to expectations for their specific position, with Sewell being recognized for his impressive sophomore season as a right tackle. This recognition highlights Sewell's potential as a key player for the Detroit Lions in the future, as he continues to develop his skills and become a top performer in the league.

Penei Sewell By the Numbers

Sewell's stats demonstrate his impressive performance in his rookie season, allowing only 28 total pressures over 17 games while also contributing offensively by catching a game-clinching pass against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

The Bottom Line – Penei Sewell: A Rising Star

Penei Sewell's recognition as one of the top performers in the league highlights his potential as a rising star in the NFL. During his second season, Sewell impressed with his skills as a right tackle and demonstrated his versatility on offense.