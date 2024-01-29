Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. 49ers: C.J. Gardner-Johnson craps bed for defense

Heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, the Detroit Lions knew they would have to get some big stops from their defense. Though the defense played better than many expected, they were not able to get off the field in the second half, as the 49ers offense put up 27 points and their way to a 34-31 victory. Let's take a look at how Pro Football Focus graded the Lions defensive players.

Top 5 Grades (10 snaps or more)

Bottom 5 Grades (10 snaps or more)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson 33.9

Cameron Sutton 36.1

John Cominsky 44.4

Romeo Okwara 45.5

Josh Paschal 45.9

Overall Grades