Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. 49ers: C.J. Gardner-Johnson craps bed for defense

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. 49ers: C.J. Gardner-Johnson craps bed for defense. Photo Credit - Lon Horwedel - USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. 49ers: C.J. Gardner-Johnson craps bed for defense

Heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, the Detroit Lions knew they would have to get some big stops from their defense. Though the defense played better than many expected, they were not able to get off the field in the second half, as the 49ers offense put up 27 points and their way to a 34-31 victory. Let's take a look at how Pro Football Focus graded the Lions defensive players.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Detroit Lions C.J. Gardner-Johnson throws shade at Baker Mayfield. Detroit Lions PFF Grades

Top 5 Grades (10 snaps or more)

Bottom 5 Grades (10 snaps or more)

  • C.J. Gardner-Johnson 33.9
  • Cameron Sutton 36.1
  • John Cominsky 44.4
  • Romeo Okwara 45.5
  • Josh Paschal 45.9

Overall Grades

Detroit Lions PFF Grades,Detroit Lions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 