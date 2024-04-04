Detroit Tigers Skyrocket in MLB Power Rankings

The Detroit Tigers got off to a 4-0 start

The Detroit Tigers have made a significant leap in the MLB Power Rankings, showcasing an impressive start to the 2024 MLB regular season. Initially ranked No. 22 by ESPN, the Tigers have climbed to No. 14 following a flawless 4-0 start. This ascent in the rankings reflects the team’s strong early-season performance and the potential for a standout year.

Making History

ESPN highlights the Tigers’ impressive beginning, noting their three-game sweep of the White Sox. While the White Sox may not be top contenders this season, the significance of Detroit’s achievement cannot be understated. The Tigers kicked off the season 3-0 for the first time since 2016, which was their last winning season. Remarkably, they secured three consecutive one-run victories, a feat never before accomplished in their history.

The Bottom Line

A standout moment came on Opening Day when pitcher Tarik Skubal delivered six scoreless innings. Skubal’s performance has fueled optimism within the team, with teammate Javier Baez expressing confidence in his potential: “I think he can win a Cy Young if he’s got a good plan, which we do.”

The Tigers’ early success and their ascent in the power rankings are promising signs for the team and their fans. As they continue to build on this momentum, Detroit is poised to make waves in the MLB this season.