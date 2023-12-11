Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Bears: Alex Anzalone posts abysmal grade for the defense

The Detroit Lions lost 28-13 to the Chicago Bears in Week 14, and there is no question about it that the Lions' defense still has a ways to go before the team can contend for a Super Bowl. Pro Football Focus has released their grades for this week's game, and LB Alex Anzalone had a game he would rather just forget. Let's take a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly PFF grades for the Lions' defense in Week 14.

Top 5 Grades (Min 10 snaps)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin – 82.9

DE John Cominsky – 73.7

CB Kindle Vildor – 68.0

SS Ifeatu Melifonwu – 67.0

LB Jack Campbell – 65.2

Bottom 5 Grades (Min 10 snaps)

LB Alex Anzalone – 29.3

DT Levi Onwuzurike – 47.2

CB Jerry Jacobs – 47.2

DE Josh Paschal – 49.9

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson – 52.7

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's loss to the Bears:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Top Performers Stand Out: Notably, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin topped the list with an impressive 82.9, followed by DE John Cominsky at 73.7, CB Kindle Vildor with 68.0, SS Ifeatu Melifonwu at 67.0, and LB Jack Campbell scoring 65.2. Struggling Key Players: On the other end of the spectrum, LB Alex Anzalone received the lowest grade at 29.3, indicating a performance he'd likely want to leave behind. Other players who struggled according to PFF's grading system include DT Levi Onwuzurike and CB Jerry Jacobs, both scoring 47.2, DE Josh Paschal at 49.9, and EDGE Aidan Hutchinson at 52.7. Defensive Challenges Remain: The range of PFF grades for the Lions' defense in Week 14 highlights the team's ongoing challenges on the defensive side of the ball.

Bottom Line – Balancing Act for Lions' Defense

The Week 14 PFF grades for the Detroit Lions' defense paint a picture of a team at a crossroads. While standout performances from players like LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin and DE John Cominsky show the potential and talent within the squad, the struggles faced by key players such as LB Alex Anzalone highlight the inconsistencies plaguing the team.

These disparities in performance underline the pressing need for the Lions to find a balance – to not only capitalize on their strengths but also address and improve upon their weaknesses. As the team looks forward, honing their defensive strategy and ensuring each player reaches their peak performance will be crucial in their journey towards becoming a formidable force in the NFL and a serious Super Bowl contender.