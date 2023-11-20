Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Bears: Alex Anzalone posts elite grade as Jack Campbell struggles

Was the Detroit Lions‘ defense great on Sunday against the Chicago Bears? Absolutely not. But did they do enough to give the offense a chance to win the game? You are damn right they did! After an embarrassing performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, the Lions' defense bounced back a bit in Week 11 with Alex Anzalone and Aidan Hutchinson leading the way.

Top 5 Grades

Alex Anzalone 90.3

Aidan Hutchinson 76.9

Julian Okwara 76.5

Romeo Okwara 73.9

Alim McNeill 71.3

Bottom 5 Grades (15 snaps or more)

Jack Campbell 44.0

Jerry Jacobs 52.0

Josh Paschal 55.6

Benito Jones 56.9

Kerby Joseph 59.3

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Bears:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Alex Anzalone's Stellar Performance: Alex Anzalone achieved an elite grade of 90.3 from Pro Football Focus (PFF) for his performance in the Detroit Lions' Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears, highlighting his significant contribution to the team's defense. Mixed Results for the Defense: While the Lions' defense didn't deliver an outstanding overall performance, players like Aidan Hutchinson, Julian Okwara, Romeo Okwara, and Alim McNeill received notable grades, indicating their impactful contributions to the game. Struggles for Jack Campbell: On the flip side, Jack Campbell recorded a lower grade of 44.0, pointing to challenges in his performance during the game, alongside other players who fell into the bottom five grades category.

Bottom Line: Room For Improvement

The Detroit Lions' defensive showing against the Chicago Bears was a mixed bag, characterized by both high and low PFF grades among players. Alex Anzalone's elite grading stands out as a testament to his exceptional performance, providing a significant boost to the team's defensive efforts. The contribution of players like Aidan Hutchinson and the Okwara brothers further bolstered the defense, helping to compensate for the shortcomings in other areas. Jack Campbell's lower grading serves as a reminder of the fluctuating nature of player performances in the NFL.