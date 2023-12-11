Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Bears: Sewell leads the way while St. Brown posts awful grade

The Detroit Lions may have one of the top offenses in the NFL, but it sure did not look like it on Sunday during a 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears. Whether it was an interception, a fumbled snap, or multiple dropped passes, the Lions' offense looked like it was the preseason, rather than Week 14 of the regular season. With that being said, let's take a look at the Pro Football Focus grades for the Lions offense.

Top 5 Grades (Min 10 snaps)

RT Penei Sewell – 78.6

WR Josh Reynolds – 71.7

RG Kayode Awosika – 69.9

RB David Montgomery – 64.8

C Graham Glasgow – 64.6

Bottom 5 Grades (Min 10 snaps)

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's loss to the Bears:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

High Performers in a Struggling Offense: Right Tackle Penei Sewell led the pack with a notable grade of 78.6, followed by Wide Receiver Josh Reynolds at 71.7, Right Guard Kayode Awosika with 69.9, Running Back David Montgomery at 64.8, and Center Graham Glasgow scoring 64.6. Key Players' Struggles Impacting Performance: Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored a disappointing 40.6, Quarterback Jared Goff was rated at 44.8, and Wide Receiver Jameson Williams at 49.9. Inconsistency Hindering Offensive Potential: The wide gap in performance levels within the Lions' offense, as evidenced by the PFF grades, highlights a concerning inconsistency.

Bottom Line – Addressing Inconsistency to Realize Potential

The Detroit Lions' offensive struggles against the Chicago Bears, as reflected in the varied Pro Football Focus grades, underline a key issue of inconsistency. While certain players are excelling and maintaining high-performance levels, others, particularly in pivotal roles, are faltering in crucial moments. For the Lions to fully harness their offensive capabilities and live up to their reputation as a top NFL offense, addressing these inconsistencies will be paramount. Ensuring all players, especially those in critical positions, perform consistently and effectively is essential for the team to bounce back and realize its potential.