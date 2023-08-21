Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Jaguars: Defense

The Detroit Lions PFF grades have been released, and it was Malcolm Rodriguez who blew the evaluators out of the water.

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Jaguars: Defense

During the initial part of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions struggled with the league's poorest defense. However, they turned things around impressively in the latter half, showing significant improvement over the final 10 games. GM Brad Holmes made strategic additions to the defense during the offseason, leading some, including me, to predict that they could rank among the Top 15 defenses in 2023.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Jaguars: DefenseDetroit Lions Defensive PFF Grades vs. JaguarsThe Defense Outperforms The Offense… AgainBottom Line: What's Next?

But with the Lions' offense underperforming against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Saturday at Ford Field, their defense faced extended playtime during their second preseason match. Here's a breakdown of how individual Lions defensive players performed against the Jaguars, based on Pro Football Focus grades.

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster Free Agent quarterbacks 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2023 NFC North Anthony Pittman Super Bowl 2023 NFL Draft Jalen Carter Denver Broncos Mike Sundeen 2023 NFL Draft Daniel Jeremiah Pro Football Focus Jahmyr Gibbs Antoine Greene Monday Night Football Mike Disner Charles Harris NFL Expansion Draft Detroit Lions training camp Nick Eubanks Indianapolis Colts Detroit Lions sign QB Teddy Bridgewater Detroit Lions PFF Grades

Detroit Lions Defensive PFF Grades vs. Jaguars

Here is how Pro Football Focus graded the Detroit Lions defensive players against the Jaguars:

Read More

Former Detroit Lions LB Brandon Copeland announces retirement

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Jaguars: Offense

12 Detroit Lions Who Remain From Matt Patricia Era

Detroit Lions PFF Grades
Detroit Lions PFF Grades

As you can see above, the Detroit Lions' Top 5 defensive players against the Jaguars, according to Pro Football Focus, are as follows:

  • Malcolm Rodriguez 90.7
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin 77.9
  • James Houston 77.5
  • Tracy Walker III 73.0
  • Khalil Dorsey 72.7

As for the Bottom 5…

  • Colby Richardson 28.4
  • Derrick Barnes 28.9
  • Brodric Martin 41.2
  • Julian Okwara 45.4
  • Brady Breeze 47.6

The Defense Outperforms The Offense… Again

Though it was not a perfect game by Aaron Glenn‘s unit, the Detroit Lions defense led the way for the second preseason game in a row. With that being said, it is important to remember that so far, the Lions' key players, on either side of the ball, have barely played.

Malcolm Rodriguez Detroit Lions OTAs

Bottom Line: What's Next?

After defeating the New York Giants last week, the Lions moved to 1-1 in the preseason following a 25-7 loss at home to the Jaguars. Up next for the Lions is their final preseason game of they year, which will take place on Friday night against the Carolina Panthers. Once that game is in the books, the Lions will shift 100% of their focus to the Kansas City Chiefs, who they will play in Week 1 of the 2023 regular season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?