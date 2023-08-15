Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Brad Holmes on Brian Branch: Detroit Lions GM Raves About Rookie Defensive Back

W.G. Brady

This past Friday, the Detroit Lions brought this unique experience to their fans in their alternate broadcast of the preseason clash against the New York Giants, where none other than their GM, Brad Holmes, joined the party. Holmes' enthusiasm and a keen eye for player potential was on full display, but it was his reaction to rookie Brian Branch‘s HUGE HIT against the Giants' Cole Beasley that captured the fans' attention.

What Brad Holmes Said About Brian Branch

Here is what Holmes had to say about Branch during the alternate broadcast:

“Oh that’s a nice play there,” Holmes said. “You’ve pretty much seen that all camp.”

“You want me to give an honest answer? He’s been very good,” Holmes said with a smile. “It goes back to just getting football players. We don’t really get caught into the whole, ‘Well, we just signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency so we can’t get a nickel because we already got that. So let’s get another (position).’ No. Look, man, this guy’s a ball player. We had him high up there on the board. We got in striking distance to take him and we took him.

“The thing about it is that because we had C.J. Gardner-Johnson slated to kind of be the nickel and we knew that Branch was going to be best as a nickel—he can play safety, as well. But we were just like, ‘Look, if he finds a role, he finds a role. If he doesn’t, then we know he’ll be a dang good special teams player.’

“But it was pretty evident as soon as he got out there that he meant business and he’s making waves, man.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions showcased an alternate broadcast, starring their general manager, Brad Holmes.
  2. Holmes was notably impressed by second-round pick Brian Branch's performance.
  3. Despite already signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the off-season, Holmes remains bullish on Branch's potential, both as a defensive player and on special teams.
Bottom Line – Unscripted and Unfiltered Football

Brad Holmes' genuine and unfiltered insights during the broadcast not only made for compelling viewing but also gave fans a peek into the mindset of the architects shaping the Lions' future. And if rookie Brian Branch's recent play is anything to go by, it seems like the future might just be roaring bright.

