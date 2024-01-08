Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Vikings: Amon-Ra St. Brown posts ELITE grade for the offense

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions took care of business in their final game of the 2023 regular season by defeating the Minnesota Vikings 30-20 at Ford Field. One reason for the Lions' win was the success of the offense, including the amazing play of WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. During the game, St. Brown hauled in seven passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Not surprisingly, St. Brown posted an ELITE Pro Football Focus grade for his performance against the Vikings.

Top 5 Grades (Min 12 snaps)

Amon-Ra St. Brown 91.0

Kalif Raymond 90.2

Taylor Decker 78.2

Jared Goff 75.7

Sam LaPorta 74.0

Bottom 5 Grades (Min 12 snaps)

Graham Glasgow 42.4

James Mitchell 52.0

Jahmyr Gibbs 58.3

Donovan Peoples-Jones 60.0

Penei Sewell 60.2

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Vikings.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Outstanding Performance by Amon-Ra St. Brown: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown played a pivotal role in the Detroit Lions' victory over the Minnesota Vikings, with an impressive stat line of seven receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown. His exceptional performance was highlighted by his top Pro Football Focus grade of 91.0, indicating his significant contribution to the team's offense. Supporting Cast's Solid Contribution: Other players also performed notably well in the game. Kalif Raymond and Taylor Decker were standouts, scoring high grades of 90.2 and 78.2 respectively, followed by Jared Goff and Sam LaPorta with respectable scores, contributing to the team's overall success. Struggles Among Certain Players: Despite the win, some players had challenges as reflected in their lower Pro Football Focus grades. Graham Glasgow received the lowest grade at 42.4, and he was joined by James Mitchell, Jahmyr Gibbs, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Penei Sewell in the bottom five. This suggests areas where the team might focus on improvement.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions' triumph over the Vikings in their final game of the 2023 regular season was largely driven by an effective offense, spearheaded by Amon-Ra St. Brown's elite performance. While the team saw significant contributions from several players, there were also notable weaknesses among others, indicating room for improvement as they move forward.