Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Vikings: Graham Glasgow posts insane grade to lead offense

On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions took care of business on their way to a 30-24 road win over the Minnesota Vikings. With the win, the Lions clinched the NFC North Championship for the first time since 1993 (it was then called the NFC Central). The main reason for the Lions' win was the offense, which continued to play extremely well, as noted by the grades given out by Pro Football Focus.

Top 5 Grades (Min 10 snaps)

Graham Glasgow 93.2

Penei Sewell 82.5

Frank Ragnow 81.5

Amon-Ra St. Brown 79.9

Taylor Decker 75.2

Bottom 5 Grades (Min 10 snaps)

James Mitchell 48.6

David Montgomery 51.7

Josh Reynolds 52.9

Jameson Williams 54.1

Sam LaPorta 64.0

Full Grades

Here are all of the grades from Sunday's win over the Vikings:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Lions' Christmas Eve Victory: The Detroit Lions secured a significant 30-24 road win against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve, clinching the NFC North Championship for the first time in almost three decades, since it was known as the NFC Central. Offensive Line Dominance: The offensive line played a pivotal role in the Lions' victory, with standout performances from Graham Glasgow, Penei Sewell, Frank Ragnow, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Taylor Decker. Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades reflect their exceptional contributions, highlighting the importance of the offensive line in the team's overall success. Areas for Improvement: Despite the win, some players received lower grades, indicating areas for potential improvement. Players like James Mitchell, David Montgomery, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta, who scored lower according to PFF, demonstrate that even in victory, there are opportunities for refinement and growth.

The Bottom Line – A Team Effort with Room to Grow

The Detroit Lions' victory over the Minnesota Vikings is a testament to their collective effort and a well-executed game plan, particularly by the offensive line, which played a crucial role in the win. The high grades from Pro Football Focus for key offensive players underscore their impact in the game. However, the lower grades for some team members serve as a reminder that there is always room for improvement, even in triumph. As the Lions celebrate their NFC North Championship, they can also focus on these areas to further strengthen their team dynamics and performance.