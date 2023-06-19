Detroit Lions predicted to make BOLD trade for Chase Young

Could the Detroit Lions make a big splash with the intention of bolstering their pass rush? Well, there has been plenty of chatter about the Washington Commanders potentially moving on from DE Chase Young, and the Lions have been a team that has been mentioned by multiple outlets as a team that could pull the trigger. The most recent outlet to predict Young to the Lions is CBS Sports.

Key Points

Speculation is circulating that the Lions could make a bold move to bolster their pass rush by trading for Young. Multiple outlets, including CBS Sports, have mentioned the Lions as a potential landing spot for Young.

Young, a highly touted prospect from Ohio State , has shown glimpses of his potential as a game-wrecking pass rusher. However, injuries have hampered his career thus far, with limited playing time in his first three seasons, including just nine games in 2021 and three games in 2022. The question of his ability to stay healthy raises concerns about his long-term impact.

Despite Young's potential, the risk of his injury history suggests that Lions GM Brad Holmes should be cautious about trading future draft capital for him. While he could help elevate the Lions' defense if everything aligns, the uncertainties surrounding his durability make passing on the trade a reasonable decision.

Lions predicted to trade for Young

Here is what Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports has to say about the Lions potentially trading for Young:

“Aaron Rodgers is no longer in Green Bay, opening up the door for someone to take the NFC North crown. To most observers, the Lions are the leaders in the clubhouse to become the next dominant team in the division and they seize the opportunity by continuing to load up on defense and dealing for Commanders pass rusher Chase Young. Washington declined to pick up Young's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, possibly spelling the end of his tenure with the franchise. When healthy, Young is arguably a generational talent and showed during his rookie season that he can be a game-wrecker. That said, injuries have proven to be a major speed bump in his career to this point, which allows the Lions to swoop in and buy low on someone who could help catapult the defense to another level if everything works out. Young would be an ideal pass rusher to place opposite Aidan Hutchinson.”

Bottom Line: Detroit Lions Chase Young trade speculation

Coming out of Ohio State, Chase Young was an absolute beast, which is why he was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That being said, since being drafted, Young has been a huge disappointment, as he has played a total of 27 games in his first three years, including just nine in 2021 and three in 2022, due to injuries. When healthy, he can be a force to be reckoned with, but the question is, can he stay healthy? Up to now, the answer to that question is, no. Because of that, if I was Lions GM Brad Holmes, I would pass on trading future draft capital for Young.