Detroit Lions’ QB Jared Goff’s girlfriend makes Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

According to Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, his girlfriend Christen Harper, her dream has come true as she has been selected to appear in Sports Illustrated’s latest Swimsuit Issue.

Harper took to Instagram to make the announcement.

“I can finally say I’m going to be shooting for @si_swimsuit ! This has been a dream my ENTIRE LIFE. SI is the reason I became a model and for years I tried to get a casting with them but never quite made it. Instead of just accepting that and moving on I decided to take things into my own hands and chase this dream myself! This is a sign to go after your dreams and never look back!!! Thank you @mj_day & @si_swimsuit team for this incredible opportunity and to the @si_swimsearch community for being the most uplifting,inspiring & beautiful people I have ever met.”

Congrats to Christen!

