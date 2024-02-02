Detroit Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater lands head coaching job

As you have probably heard by now, Detroit Lions backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has decided to retire from the NFL. According to a report from The Portal, Bridgewater has been named as the next head coach at his alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School.

On to the Next Chapter

Teddy Bridgewater, selected in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014, experienced a promising start to his NFL career before it was abruptly interrupted by a severe knee injury—a torn ACL and dislocated knee—during a training camp before the 2016 season. Now 31, the former Northwestern standout quarterback has also played for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, and Detroit Lions, amassing 15,120 passing yards and 75 touchdowns in his professional career. Bridgewater's prowess was evident early on, as he impressively threw for 6,712 yards and 70 touchdowns over three seasons during his high school career with the Bulls.

A Purpose Bigger Than Football

Here is what Bridgewater said back in December about having a bigger purpose than just playing the game of football.

“Outside of that, I'm Theodore Bridgewater, so it just put everything into perspective, and it really helped me not even have to think about not being a starter [anymore],” Bridgewater said back in December. “It's like, ‘Man, I still got purpose.' And my purpose is bigger than the game of football. Football is just a platform that I have.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line

Teddy Bridgewater's journey from a first-round NFL draft pick to overcoming adversity and now stepping into a coaching role at Miami Northwestern High School illustrates a profound evolution in his professional and personal life. His commitment to finding purpose beyond the gridiron and using his platform to influence the next generation showcases a legacy that transcends his on-field achievements. As Bridgewater embarks on this new chapter, his story serves as a testament to the impact athletes can have when they channel their experiences, leadership, and values towards nurturing future talents.