Detroit Lions re-sign Craig Reynolds, make decision on Julian Okwara

When the Detroit Lions released their initial 53-man roster, most people were surprised that running back, Craig Reynolds did not make the cut. But, as I wrote after the roster was released, my expectation was that Reynolds would return to the team. Just moments ago, the Lions announced that they have indeed resigned Reynolds to their active roster. In a corresponding move, the Lions have placed Julian Okwara on Injured Reserve.

Why it Matters

Neither one of these roster moves comes as much of a surprise. As noted above, we expected Reynolds to come back to the Lions, and there had also been plenty of speculation that Okwara would be placed on injured reserve. If the Lions aimed to place Okwara on injured reserve without sidelining him for the full season, he needed to be on the initial 53-man roster. They could only move him to IR after 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Any earlier placement on IR would have ruled him out for the entire season.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Reynolds Returns

Reynolds has returned and is positioned as the team's third running back, behind David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Additionally, to bolster their running back lineup, the Lions have added Zonovan Knight to the practice squad. Okwara, on the other hand, will have to sit out for at least the first four games of the 2023 season.