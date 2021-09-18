Detroit Lions release Episode 1 of ‘Jamaal That’ featuring Jamaal Williams [Video]

The Detroit Lions have a new running back on their roster in 2021 and his name is Jamaal Williams.

Williams, who previously played for the Green Bay Packers, is quite the character and he has already emerged as a fan favorite in Detroit.

Well, for those of you who love Jamaal (we all do), you are going to be thrilled that he now has his own ‘show’ called, ‘Jamaal That’ and Episode 1 is now available for you to check out.

Jamaal is definitely a character and is going to bring a lot of joy to the Motor City!

Coming 🔜 to a Twitter feed near you@jswaggdaddy pic.twitter.com/6h5odqxHaI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 18, 2021