Detroit Lions release initial 53-man roster for 2022 season

Here we go, Detroit Lions fans!

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released their initial 53-man roster and there is sure to be some debate as to whether or not Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes made the right call on a few of the training camp battles.

Detroit Lions release 53-man roster

Here is the Detroit Lions’ initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. But don’t get too used to it because it is sure to change in the coming days with waiver claims, etc.

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff
David Blough

Running Backs (4)

D’Andre Swift
Jamaal Williams
Craig Reynolds
Jermar Jefferson

Wide Receivers (5)

DJ Chark
Josh Reynolds
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kalif Raymond
Quintez Cephus

Tight Ends (4)

T.J. Hockenson
Brock Wright
Shane Zylstra
James Mitchell

Offensive Linemen (9)

Taylor Decker
Jonah Jackson
Frank Ragnow
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Penei Sewell
Matt Nelson
Evan Brown
Tommy Kraemer
Logan Stenberg

Defensive Line (Interior) (5)

Michael Brockers
Alim McNeill
Levi Onwuzurike
Demetrius Taylor
Isaiah Buggs

Edge Rushers (5)

Aidan Hutchinson
Charles Harris
Julian Okwara
Austin Bryant
John Cominsky

Linebackers (5)

Alex Anzalone
Derrick Barnes
Malcolm Rodriguez
Josh Woods
Chris Board

Cornerbacks (6)

Amani Oruwariye
Jeff Okudah
Will Harris
Chase Lucas
Mike Hughes
Bobby Price

Safeties (5)

Tracy Walker
DeShon Elliott
Ifeatu Melifonwu
JuJu Hughes
Kerby Joseph

Special Teams (3)

Jack Fox (P)
Scott Daly (LS)
Austin Seibert (K)

Nation, what is your initial reaction to the Detroit Lions’ initial 53-man roster for the 2022 regular season?

