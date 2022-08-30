Detroit Lions release initial 53-man roster for 2022 season

Here we go, Detroit Lions fans!

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released their initial 53-man roster and there is sure to be some debate as to whether or not Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes made the right call on a few of the training camp battles.

Here is the Detroit Lions’ initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. But don’t get too used to it because it is sure to change in the coming days with waiver claims, etc.

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff

David Blough

Running Backs (4)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Craig Reynolds

Jermar Jefferson

Wide Receivers (5)

DJ Chark

Josh Reynolds

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Tight Ends (4)

T.J. Hockenson

Brock Wright

Shane Zylstra

James Mitchell

Offensive Linemen (9)

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Matt Nelson

Evan Brown

Tommy Kraemer

Logan Stenberg

Defensive Line (Interior) (5)

Michael Brockers

Alim McNeill

Levi Onwuzurike

Demetrius Taylor

Isaiah Buggs

Edge Rushers (5)

Aidan Hutchinson

Charles Harris

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

John Cominsky

Linebackers (5)

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Malcolm Rodriguez

Josh Woods

Chris Board

Cornerbacks (6)

Amani Oruwariye

Jeff Okudah

Will Harris

Chase Lucas

Mike Hughes

Bobby Price

Safeties (5)

Tracy Walker

DeShon Elliott

Ifeatu Melifonwu

JuJu Hughes

Kerby Joseph

Special Teams (3)

Jack Fox (P)

Scott Daly (LS)

Austin Seibert (K)

Nation, what is your initial reaction to the Detroit Lions’ initial 53-man roster for the 2022 regular season?

