Detroit Lions release Parker Romo

The Detroit Lions have less than two hours to announce their initial 53-man roster, and according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Lions have decided on their kicker for 2023… at least for the moment. Pelissero reported just moments ago that the Lions have decided to release kicker, Parker Romo.

Why it Matters

With Romo out of the mix, the only kicker remaining on the Lions' current roster is Riley Patterson. That being said, a report surfaced earlier today that they are interested in acquiring a new kicker, either via free agency or a trade.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Finding A Kicker Is Crucial

The Detroit Lions are expected to compete for the NFC North Division title in 2023, and it is crucial that they find a reliable kicker. As it stands, Riley Patterson will handle the kicking duties for the Lions in 2023, but he has shown time and time again that he is extremely inconsistent on kicks over 48 yards in distance. Because of that, I believe the Lions will acquire a new kicker prior to the start of the 2023 season.