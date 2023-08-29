Detroit Lions release Parker Romo.

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

The Detroit Lions have less than two hours to announce their initial 53-man roster, and according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Lions have decided on their kicker for 2023… at least for the moment. Pelissero reported just moments ago that the Lions have decided to release kicker, Parker Romo.

Why it Matters

With Romo out of the mix, the only kicker remaining on the Lions' current roster is Riley Patterson. That being said, a report surfaced earlier today that they are interested in acquiring a new kicker, either via free agency or a trade.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Romo Released: Based on the recent revelation from NFL authority Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have made the decision to let go of their kicker, Parker Romo.
  2. Single Kicker Stand: With the exit of Romo, Riley Patterson remains the sole representative of the kicking department in the Lions' roster. However, intriguingly, reports surfaced the very same day indicating the team's active interest in welcoming a fresh leg either through trade mechanisms or by plunging into the free agency pool.
  3. Quest for Consistency: As the Lions gear up with the ambition of conquering the NFC North Division title in the 2023 season, the pivotal role of a consistent kicker comes to the forefront.

Bottom Line: Finding A Kicker Is Crucial

The Detroit Lions are expected to compete for the NFC North Division title in 2023, and it is crucial that they find a reliable kicker. As it stands, Riley Patterson will handle the kicking duties for the Lions in 2023, but he has shown time and time again that he is extremely inconsistent on kicks over 48 yards in distance. Because of that, I believe the Lions will acquire a new kicker prior to the start of the 2023 season.

