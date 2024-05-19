fb
NFL Newcomer Christian Mahogany on Why He Chose His Iconic Jersey Number

Drafted by the Detroit Lions, Christian Mahogany dons No. 73, a number inspired by his NFL hero and father's favorite player.

Wolverines Boost Defense, Secure Cornerback Ricky Johnson

Michigan's secondary gains a robust addition with cornerback transfer Ricky Johnson.

Washington Commanders Poach Up-And-Coming Detroit Lions Executive

The Washington Commanders have stolen an up and coming Detroit Lions executive.
Jeff Bilbrey

Report: Pistons Targeting Top Executives for President Role Ahead of Draft

Pistons News Reports

Detroit Pistons on the Hunt for New President of Basketball Operations

As the Detroit Pistons look ahead to the 2024 NBA Draft, a significant decision looms over the franchise: the appointment of a new President of Basketball Operations. The organization has announced its intention to fill this pivotal role before the draft, scheduled for June 26-27, aiming to solidify its leadership and effectively steer future team decisions.

The Urgency of the Hire

The Pistons’ pursuit comes on the heels of a challenging season that saw the team accumulate only 14 wins. This performance has escalated the need for a reshuffle at the top, prompting the Pistons to launch a vigorous search for a top executive who could pivot the team’s direction towards a more successful trajectory. Although the current coaching and general managing duo of Monty Williams and Troy Weaver remains intact, the newly appointed president will inevitably influence the strategic decisions of the franchise moving forward.

Candidates in Contention

The Pistons have expressed interest in Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Ops Tim Connelly, valuing his extensive experience in assembling competitive rosters, as seen with both the Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. However, prying Connelly away from a Minnesota team that is a contender in its own right poses a significant challenge.

Pistons

In the scenario that Connelly is not obtainable, the Pistons have identified other prospective candidates, including Trajan Langdon of the New Orleans Pelicans, former New York Knicks GM Scott Perry, Orlando Magic Senior Advisor John Hammond, and Dennis Lindsey, an Adviser with the Dallas Mavericks. These individuals bring a wealth of experience and different perspectives on team-building that could benefit the Pistons’ aspirations.

The imminent hire is more than an addition to the team’s front office; it is a critical step in defining the Pistons’ future. An effective selection could mean the turnaround the Pistons desperately need to climb back into playoff contention. As the deadline approaches, the Pistons’ management is under pressure to make a decision that will impact the organization for years to come.

U of M

Michigan State Safety Transfers to Michigan, Adding Intensity to Rivalry

The Michigan State safety is leaving for the enemy.
U of M

Michigan Wolverines Standouts Named Potential UDFA Gems by PFF Post NFL Draft

Discover why potential NFL undrafted free agents from the Michigan Wolverines are making waves post-draft. Learn more here.
Tigers Notes

Tigers vs Diamondbacks, May 18, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, Expert Picks, and Insights

Detroit Tigers face Arizona Diamondbacks in potential turning point match at Chase Field. Spotlight on pitchers Jack Flaherty and Zac Gallen.
Lions Notes

3 Teams Mentioned As Teams That Should Trade For Hendon Hooker

Teams That Should Trade For Hendon Hooker Include Their Week 1 Opponent.
Tigers Notes

Parker Meadows Shines with Two Homers in Toledo’s Doubleheader Split

Toledo sees mixed results in doubleheader as Meadows stands out with two home runs.
