Detroit Lions rookie Penei Sewell calls out fans for leaving early

For the better part of three quarters on Sunday, the Detroit Lions crapped the bed against the San Francisco 49ers, despite a Ford Field crowd that was extremely loud and supportive.

But late in the fourth quarter, with the Lions trailing 41-17, some of the fans at Ford Field decided to leave for the exits.

Following the game, Lions rookie LT Penei Sewell spoke to the media and though he said the fans were awesome, he also made sure to point out that he wishes they would not have left early.

Penei Sewell: “The fans were awesome. I wish they would have stayed a little longer, but … “ — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) September 12, 2021