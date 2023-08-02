As you have likely heard by now, Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra‘s season ended before it even started on Monday when he suffered an injury during a training camp practice. In response to that injury, the Lions have signed tight ends Darrell Daniels and Daniel Helm. In a corresponding move, they have waived TE Derrick Deese Jr.

Detroit Lions sign 2 tight ends following devastating injury

Darrell Daniels

In 2017, Daniels began his NFL career as an undrafted player from the University of Washington, initially signing with the Indianapolis Colts. The subsequent season saw him sign with the Seattle Seahawks, only to be released in November of 2018. However, he was soon picked up by the Arizona Cardinals. Daniels' career features participation in 61 games, including 18 as a starter. In those games, he caught just 13 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Daniel Helm

Helm, who came out of Duke in 2019 without being drafted, last showcased his skills with the Memphis Showboats, where he made 20 receptions totaling 205 yards. In the NFL, Helm's journey has taken him through six different teams, with his playing time amounting to appearances in 14 games, including a single start. He caught just one pass for -1 yards in those 14 games.

